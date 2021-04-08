Kenya court suspends gov’t move to close 2 refugee camps

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s high court has suspended the government move to shut down two camps in the country that hold hundreds of thousands of refugees from war-torn neighboring countries. Justice Antony Mrima issued the temporary order Thursday after former presidential aspirant Peter Gichira filed a legal challenge seeking to block closure of the two camps. Kenya’s interior ministry had given the U.N. refugee agency until to Wednesday to come up with a plan for closing the camps. The Dadaab camp in Kenya’s east holds more than 200,000 refugees mainly from Somalia, which has been in turmoil for decades. The Kakuma camp in northern Kenya hosts nearly 200,000 refugees and asylum seekers, the majority from South Sudan’s civil war.