La Crosse Fire Department handing out free smoke alarms

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People in La Crosse can protect their homes and families from the deadly threat of home fires by signing up for free smoke alarms and preparedness resources during a day of home fire safety in the city this spring, courtesy of the American Red Cross and the La Crosse Fire Department.

On Saturday, May 8, Red Cross volunteers and the La Crosse Fire Department will Sound the Alarm in and around La Crosse as part of a national effort to educate 100,000 people about home fire safety in high-risk neighborhoods this spring. Volunteers will meet with residents by appointment outside their homes to share fire safety information and help them create an escape plan to practice their two-minute fire drill.

Pat Corran of the La Crosse Fire Department says its important to make sure your family knows the fire escape plan, "We reccomend that famililes take a few minutes to make sure you have two ways out of every room make sure that you know the kids in the family know which way they are going to get out of the house and make sure you have a meeting point."

La Crosse residents can sign up for a home fire safety visit, including the installation of free smoke alarms. To sign up, visit redcross.org/WISmokeAlarms or call (608) 232-7468. Residents can also visit Copeland Park, 1130 Copeland Park Dr., La Crosse from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 for free home fire safety resources and education.

Help protect your family against home fires by taking two simple steps:

· Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

· Practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.

· Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

· Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

Along with installation and education partnership from the LCFD and other local fire departments, this local home fire safety program is generously supported by the Great Rivers United Way.