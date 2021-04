La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Doubleheader softball action between UW-La Crosse and UW-River Falls occurred on Thursday afternoon.

UW-La Crosse was able to win game two thanks to a 3-4, 4 RBI performance from Kendra Leis; bringing Leis' totals on the day to 4-6, with 6 RBIs.

Eagles win Game 1, 7-3, and then take Game 2, 8-4.