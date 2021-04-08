Light sporadic showers will not fill the rainfall deficit

Yesterday was a degree away from reaching the 80s as La Crosse missed out on rainfall again. With abnormally dry conditions at the surface, rainfall is needed. This month, precipitation is below average by 0.65 inches and more than an inch for the season.

A round of light shows swung through overnight with a few rumbles of thunder. Round two will arrive this morning, so grab the umbrella. Pockets of heavy rain and thunder will be possible through the late morning.

Then rain chances will be more sporadic and light through Friday. Accumulation is expected to stay under 0.50 inches through Saturday morning.

Today, evening peeks of sunshine are possible behind a cold front passage. The sunshine could bring temperatures to the low 70s. But then the cold front will bring a downward trend in the temperatures.

Through Saturday, temperatures will be falling. Tomorrow, the region will tap into a northerly wind and cooler air filters in. By Saturday the highs will be closer to average in the 50s. The average is 56-58 degrees this week.

Saturday into Sunday, the sunshine will gradually make its appearance! Temperatures on Sunday will be more comfortable in the 60s but next week stays on a cooler trend.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett