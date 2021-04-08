Macron to do away with France’s top school for elite

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has detailed plans to do away with an elite academic institution that’s a key pillar of the country’s power establishment, replacing it with a more egalitarian version. Macron was addressing hundreds of civil servants by video conference Thursday about planned reforms in the top ranks of the civil service, including putting an end to the Ecole Nationale d’Administration, widely known as ENA. Macron himself, like most French presidents, is a graduate of the Strasbourg-based school which is the training ground for the nation’s top civil servants. Macron had first referred to the idea two years ago, as France was shaken by the yellow vest protest movement seeking economic and social justice.