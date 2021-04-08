Mexico detains cartel leader, local politician in 2 raids

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they have detained one of the leaders of the Gulf Cartel, and in a related raid at a different house found a local politician with three guns. The federal Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday the raids occurred in the town of Salinas Victoria, in the northern border state of Nuevo León. The office said agents detained Evaristo Cruz, alias “El Vaquero,” at one house with two other men, guns, cash and radios. Cruz is reputedly the head of the “Cyclones” faction of the splintered Gulf Cartel. Agents detained local politician Raúl Cantú at another home, where three guns and possible marijuana were allegedly found.