Monkey business: 2 dozen Barbary macaques escape German zoo

BERLIN (AP) — About two dozen monkeys have broken out of a southwestern German zoo and are roaming the area despite efforts to recapture them. The Barbary macaques, commonly known as Barbary apes, escaped from the zoo in Loeffingen, southwest of Stuttgart and not far from the Swiss border. Police said Thursday that it was not entirely clear how they got away, but constriction work at the zoo might have been a factor. The primates were initially spotted roaming the area in a pack, but zoo employees were unable to recapture them and eventually lost track of them. Police say the animals tend to be harmless and shy, but that people should not attempt to capture them or approach them.