Officer who stuffed snow in man’s mouth during arrest quits

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio police officer who stuffed snow into the mouth of a man being arrested for domestic violence has resigned. Akron’s interim police chief said Thursday that John Turnure submitted his resignation March 30. OP Akron Lodge 7 issued a statement Thursday defending the actions of Turnure, who is white, during the arrest of Charles Hicks II, who is Black. The statement said Turnure’s resignation was for “various personal and professional reasons” but it was not an admission of wrongdoing. Video from Turnure’s body camera shows him forcing snow into Hicks’ mouth. Akron’s mayor apologized for the disrespect of a citizen.