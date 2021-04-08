Pandemic-weary chefs, cooks enjoy serving from home

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Beaten down by the pandemic, some laid-off or idle restaurant workers have pivoted to dishing out food with a taste of home. The circumstances of the past year have led to some finding their entrepreneurial side, slinging culinary creations from their own kitchens. That can lead to run-ins or accommodations with state health regulations. Trained and aspiring chefs and caterers say they’re looking for more money and a purpose. Their plight has cast light on an ongoing debate over regulations on the sale of home-cooked meals. The rules around serving food for immediate consumption vary across state and local jurisdictions.