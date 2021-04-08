Police searching for suspect in multiple stabbings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis are searching for a man who stabbed three people around the city in March, killing one of them. Police say the stabbings occurred March 17. The man stabbed a woman at a bus shelter. She later died. He also stabbed a man at another bus shelter and a man standing on the sidewalk waiting for his wife to get done with a doctor’s appointment. He was stabbed multiple times. Video surveillance shows the man is between five-foot-seven inches and five-foot-nine inches tall with black hair and facial hair. His age is unknown.