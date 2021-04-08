Some Houston residents pushing back against OHV trails

Houston, MN - (WXOW) - Some residents in Houston, MN are concerned about what they're hearing now and what they could be hearing down the line. A push toward securing OHV (Off Highway Vehicle) trails is getting strong opposition from some residents.

"It's coming up again that they want to pursue putting this OHV trail in which is right in my front yard," said resident Jerry Tippery. "There's a lot of us in Houston who really don't care for this at all."

Tippery and several others said it's been an on again, off again project. They say they feel the project is being pushed through without considering how it effects those people who live near the proposed trails.

A major concern is the noise levels and the immediate effect it would have on the community.

"This is a quiet neighborhood town," said longtime resident Sandie Fitting. "Some people live two blocks from these trails."

Other neighborhood residents shared their concerns over the noise factor.

"Nobody that I talked to wants it. We signed petitions, 300 plus people, none of them want it here and mainly because of the noise," Tippery said.

Another concern from those opposing the OHV trails is the possible damage done to the landscape. Residents also expressed concerns that the biggest push for the trails has come from outside groups, OHV clubs out of Rochester and the Twin Cities.

However, not everyone in Houston is against the trails. As it's taken years to move forward on the project, it's remained to some, a viable means of economic impact. The idea being a "if you build it, they will come" as far as those who use OHV trails. One of those supporters is Houston Mayor David Olson.

"I'm in favor of it because I want to see money come into town, I mean it would really help." Olson said. He adds that when it comes to a project like the OHV trails, it's a way to offset taxes.

"Right now I don't know that anybody has a better plan for bringing money into town. People complain about taxes, we don't have any other money coming in really. We have to keep moving forward," Olson said.

Both sides of the argument will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on Monday at the Town of Houston city council meeting. It takes place at the Houston Community Center beginning at 6 p.m.