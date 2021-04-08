South Korean tanker once held by Iran now on the move

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ship-tracking data shows a South Korean oil tanker held for months by Iran amid a dispute over billions of dollars held in Seoul is now on the move. The MT Hankuk Chemi left Bandar Abbas in Iran on early Friday. That’s according to data from MarineTraffic.com. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Iran released the tanker and its captain. There was no immediate acknowledgement from Iran that the ship had been freed. Iran had accused the tanker, the MT Hankuk Chemi, of polluting the waters in the Strait of Hormuz. But the seizure was widely seen as an attempt to pressure Seoul to release billions of dollars in Iranian assets tied up in South Korean banks amid heavy American sanctions.