Southern African leaders meet in Mozambique on rebel threat

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Southern African leaders are meeting in Mozambique’s capital Maputo on Thursday to discuss ways to respond to the violence by Islamic extremist rebels in the country’s northern Cabo Delgado province where thousands of people have been killed and displaced. More than 2,600 people have been killed and 670,000 displaced since the rebel insurgency started in 2017, creating a massive humanitarian crisis, according to U.N. agencies. Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, in a national address, said his government has asked for assistance from neighboring countries and other international powers, but it does not want to compromise its sovereignty.