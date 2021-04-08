Spotting signs of child abuse, raising awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

(WXOW) - If you live in La Crosse or Winona, you may have noticed a blue kids display.

This display is meant to create awareness for child abuse and show that this issue does happen in our communities. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Jamie Korn of the Family and Children's Center spoke on Daybreak about the importance of raising awareness and spotting the signs.

According to Korn only one in three children ever gets reported for suffering from abuse.

Korn notes it's been particularly difficult during this time of safer-at-home to get kids the help they might need if they suffer from abuse.

What you can do is look for changes in the behavior of a child. That is the best way to spot the potential for abuse. Korn said the changes are often very subtle when it comes to child abuse, making it harder to spot.

Here are some other signs according to childwelfare.gov...