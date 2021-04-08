St. Vincent to evacuate thousands under volcano threat

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Empty cruise ships were scheduled to arrive in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent to help transport thousands of people who evacuated their homes under the fiery glow of La Soufriere volcano that officials said could erupt at any moment. Shelters filled up overnight as people living in the northern part of the island sought safer ground under government orders. Roughly 16,000 people live in the red zone and required evacuation. Many worried that Friday’s evacuation efforts would be hampered by the pandemic.