Struggling Bosnia sees infection surge in migrants, refugees

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia is seeing a rise in coronavirus infections among migrants and refugees living in its camps, as it struggles to cope with one of the Balkans’ highest COVID-19 death and infection rates among the general population. More than 6,000 migrants are stuck in the dysfunctional, war-scarred country trying to reach neighboring Croatia, a European Union member from which they hope to move on to the continent’s prosperous heartland. While sporadic cases of coronavirus infections among migrants and refugees have been reported since the start of the pandemic, the current outbreak in Bosnia’s camps is the biggest so far. Several facilities have been quarantined. Over the past two weeks, 147 infections have been recorded in just one camp.