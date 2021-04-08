The pandemic ruined one musical’s debut plans. Not for long

NEW YORK (AP) — Huge waves couldn’t stop Tori Murden McClure from becoming the first American to row across the Atlantic Ocean solo in 1999. So it’s only fitting that a global pandemic couldn’t stop a musical about her feat from making it to audiences — just not the way it was originally intended. “Row,” which was scheduled to make its stage debut at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts in the summer 2020, is instead making its world premiere this month as a recording available on Audible. When “Row” is released Thursday, it becomes a rare work — a world premiere musical that’s never first had any sort of stage production.