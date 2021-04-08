Trump endorses Wisconsin’s Johnson, encourages him to run

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump offered his “Total Endorsement” of Wisconsin’s Republican Sen. Ron Johnson on Thursday, encouraging him to seek a third term as he mulls whether to run again or retire. Johnson’s seat in battleground Wisconsin is up in 2022 and after previously saying he would not run again, Johnson is now saying he’s considering it and doesn’t feel any pressure to make a decision soon. Johnson, in a text to The Associated Press, said he appreciated Trump’s “words of support and encouragement.” He did not respond when asked who Trump’s endorsement affects his decision-making process.