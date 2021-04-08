Tunisia strengthens virus restrictions ahead of Ramadan

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia is extending its nighttime curfew by three hours and tightening other restrictions ahead of Ramadan following an uptick of COVID-19 infections. The measure will apply from 7pm until 5am, from Friday until at least April 30. Government spokeswoman Hasna Ben Othman also announced other measures late Wednesday, including a ban on all public and private gatherings, the shuttering of weekly markets, and stronger enforcement of mask-wearing and social distancing. Tunisia’s prime minister has ruled out a new nationwide lockdown, given what he described as the country’s difficult economic situation.