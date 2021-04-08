Twitter will not preserve former President Trump’s tweets

(CNN) - Twitter says it will not preserve former President Donald Trump's tweets from his suspended personal account.

"Given that we permanently suspended [the account], the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently," said a Twitter spokesperson.

While Twitter itself won't be saving the tweets in its system, it did say that it is working with the National Archives to preserve them.

A spokesperson for the National Archives did say that Politico has an exported copy of the tweets, and does intend to make them public, including any blocked or deleted tweets they had received.