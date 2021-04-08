Understanding financial literacy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For many people, how much money we spend and how we spend it, has become a daily conversation.

April is Financial Literacy Month. Financial Literacy means having basic knowledge and skills to make smart financial decisions.

University of Minnesota Professor Joyce Serido explained that reaching financial literacy does not happen all at once. Serido said it's a process.

"The process of financial literacy is not a static thing that you have to know," Professor Serido said. "But really, this ongoing process of looking at the choices you have to make and finding out what your options are if we make those choices."

Serido also said that being aware of your finances is even more important right now, as many people recover from the pandemic.

For more financial tips visit MyMoney.gov.