Wisconsin State Fair surveying potential fairgoers
WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- After canceling the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the Wisconsin State Fair want to know how potential visitors feel about the event this year.
They're asking people to fill out a survey.
The survey asks respondents how comfortable they are with large events, what activities they may be interested in and what COVID-19 safety measures they would like to see.
The fair is scheduled to run from August 5th through the 15th.