Affair derails Alabama secretary of state’s political hopes

National news from the Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill’s political ambitions were shattered this week by a woman’s disclosure of a three-year affair. Merrill announced that he will not run for Senate or any other office. Cesaire McPherson told The Associated Press on Thursday that she had a relationship with Merrill from November 2017 to November 2020. Merrill declined to go into detail but told media outlet al.com that he had an inappropriate relationship with a woman outside his marriage The disclosure came as Merrill was set to announce his run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. 

