Bangor Cardinals swoop in for another win on the season.

NEW LISBON, Wis.(WXOW)- New Lisbon hosting Bangor tonight in a Scenic Bluffs matchup.

Bangor starts the night off strong as Zach Servais gets the handoff and cuts to the outside and runs it 29 yards straight to the endzone. He would 2 touchdowns on the night and 9 rushing yards.

Later, New Lisbon would try to complete the pass, but it would be intercepted by Gunner Ellenburg. That interception would help put the Cardinals in scoring range.

The Cardinals looking strong throughout the first half. Owen Johnson gets the handoff, circles around the defenders, and takes it straight to the endzone. Bangor goes up 27-0.

Bangor would win this one 33-0 and are now 2-0 on the season.