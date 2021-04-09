Bomb threat spurs overnight evacuations in Lyndon Township

LYNDON TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin Dells man is under arrest following a bomb threat that caused several homeowners near Lyndon Township to evacuate.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Dyer Street.

Deputies were originally called for a disturbance. When they got there, they saw 53-year-old Phillip Cholka in the driver's seat of a van

Cholka had a lighter in his hand and told authorities that explosives were in the vehicle and that he would ignite them.

Nearby homes were evacuated while negotiations were conducted with Cholka.

Assistance was requested from the Dane County Sheriff's Office Bomb Unit, and the Dells/Delton Ambulance service.

Just before 2 a.m., Cholka voluntarily surrendered to deputies and was attested. He is currently at the Juneau County Jail as he awaits formal charges.

The sheriff's office said there were no injuries and there is no threat to the public at this time.

A Juneau County sheriffs' lieutenant could not confirm to our Madison affiliate whether or not explosives were found inside the van.