BREAKING: Pfizer requests emergency use authorization to administer COVID-19 vaccine to teens

(WAOW) — Pfizer has submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine.

The request is to expand emergency use into adolescents 12-15 years of age. Pending regulatory decision, Pfizer says the hope to make the vaccine available to this age group before the start of the 2021 school year.

BREAKING: Today, with @BioNTech_Group, we submitted a request to US FDA to expand emergency use of our COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents 12 to 15 years of age. pic.twitter.com/AHjc2khnUj — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) April 9, 2021

In the thread of tweets, Pfizer says they plan to make similar requests to other regulatory authorities worldwide in the coming days.

This is a developing story.

News app viewers can read the relase from Pfizer here.

