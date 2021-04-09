Businesses beware after bad check passed in La Crosse

RIDGEWAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Ridgeway Marshal's Office wants people to be on alert as it investigates a number of incidents where John W. Olson wrote checks from a closed account, including in La Crosse.

Authorities said their investigation stems from a March 18 incident where Olson, 59, cashed a check for $300 at a business in the Village of Ridgeway. Looking into the incident, Village Marshal Michael Gorham found similar cases in Mt. Horeb and Mineral Point.

The investigation uncovered another incident where a La Crosse business lost $200. The marshal said he believes Olson is writing checks from a closed account in amounts up to $300 to avoid being a felony offense. Although, when combined the total may rise to a felony.

Olson, formerly of Hazel Green, is a felon with a criminal history of Issuing Bad Checks and/or Defrauding Financial Institutions.

Law enforcement warns business owners in South Central, Southwest and Western Wisconsin to take precaution if Olson tries to pay with check. If you are the victim or have contact with Olson, notify local law enforcement.