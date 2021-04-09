Buxton buzz: Twins excited by budding star’s powerful start

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have been patiently waiting for Byron Buxton to perform at his superstar potential for a full season. Perhaps this will be the year he puts together all of that speed, power and skill. The 27-year-old center fielder was the second overall pick in the 2012 draft. Injuries have been the biggest hindrance. Only once has he played in more than 92 games. This season, Buxton already has four homers and three doubles in 19 at-bats. He is seeing pitches at the plate far more effectively than earlier in his career.