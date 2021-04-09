City looking to build fire station near UW-L

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is taking steps towards designing a new Fire Station No. 2 near the UW-La Crosse campus.

To do that, the city council approved shifting nearly $6 million from a plan to rebuild Station No. 4 next to the current building on the northside as well as use $1.2 million in funds leftover from renovations to Station No. 1 and other projects for Station No. 2.

The council decided to wait for the result of an effort by the Preservation Alliance of La Crosse which is seeking historical status for Station No. 4 before undertaking any work around the building.

Four council members including three representing the northside, voted against moving the funds.