Consorts, past and future, in Britain’s changing monarchy

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip was the longest serving royal consort in British history. In Britain, the husband or wife of the monarch is known as the consort, a position that carries immense prestige but has no constitutional role. The wife of King George VI, who outlived him by 50 years, was loved as the Queen Mother. Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, has worked to emerge from the shadow of his immensely popular first wife, Diana. Prince William’s wife, Kate, is also working hard to build a role for herself with royal duties and charity work.