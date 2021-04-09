Contract awarded for part of Red River diversion project

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a nearly $67 million contract to a West Fargo-based company to raise a portion of Interstate 29 as part of the Red River diversion project. North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven calls the project a major milestone for the flood control project and is the first step in building the Red River structure that will divert water around the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area. The $2.75 billion project has so far received $310 million in federal construction money. The North Dakota Legislature this week also included $435 million for the project in the bonding bill, which Gov. Doug Burgum says he plans to sign.