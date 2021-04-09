Council OK aims to increase affordable living to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Common Council took what the council president noted is a step toward addressing a pair of problems: affordable housing and adding to the tax base.

At issue Thursday night was whether to allow re-zoning at 5th and Division St., the site of the former Big Brothers Big Sisters office building. By a 10-2 vote, the council approved the plan making way for a 12-unit apartment building with rent expected to range between $750-$850 a month.

Council President Martin Gaul voted in favor of the resolution, sharing a statement with News 19 that reads in part:

"If we as a city start to work with folks looking to build projects exactly like this one, as these units come on line they will force owners of substandard properties to make substantial improvements to stay competitive. That is a win for everyone, but it has to start with us." Martin Gaul, La Crosse Common Council President

The opposition to the resolution came in part from what was called a lack of outreach from the property manager, Reliant Real Estate Solutions.