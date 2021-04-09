Crawford, Juneau counties get grant money to update 911 equipment

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Eighteen agencies in Wisconsin share money to help upgrade their 911 service.

The Office of Emergency Communications (OEC) awarded 18 grant projects to local public safety answering points (PSAPs), totaling to $487,876.65 in funding.

According to the OEC, groups plan to use the funding to help replace existing end of life equipment with NextGen9-1-1 capable technology.

Grant recipients included the Crawford County Communications Center, as they received a total of $17,862.38 in funding. This is in addition to an earlier grant for $75,573.58.

The Juneau Sheriff's Office was also awarded a total of $8,230.50. This year's grants expanded on the work and funding previously provided to PSAPs throughout the state. An earlier grant provided the sheriff's office with $102,636.19 in funding.

In August 2019, Wisconsin was awarded $2.9 million in federal grant funding by the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Department of Commerce to invest in NextGen9-1-1.

According to officials, all PSAPs were eligible to apply for any expenses that worked towards replacing end of life Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) technology. Additionally, the OEC provided another $2.1 million in NextGen9-1-1 funding to 24 local grant projects in June 2020.

For further information on Round One sub-grantees, visit this site.