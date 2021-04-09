Skip to Content

Medical examiner blames police pressure for Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The chief county medical examiner who ruled George Floyd’s death a homicide has taken the stand at former Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.

Dr. Andrew Baker said Friday that he did not watch the harrowing video of the arrest before examining Floyd so that he would not be biased by what he saw.

Chauvin is accused of killing Floyd by pressing his knee on or near the Black man's neck for up to 9 1/2 minutes last May.

The defense contends Chauvin was doing his duty and that Floyd died of drug use or heart disease.

