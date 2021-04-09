Family of boy killed by Chicago cop to view video next week

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last month say the family the police body camera video of the shooting next week. The attorneys in a brief statement released Friday after the funeral for Adam Toledo didn’t say which day the family would watch the video or explain what other materials the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will release to the family. The boy was shot shortly before 3 a.m. on March 29 during what the Chicago Police Department has described as an “armed confrontation” with an officer after a brief foot chase.