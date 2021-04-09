Farmer finds car wedged in his truck, 2 people dead inside

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police say the driver of a large farm vehicle in Vermont arrived at his field to find a car wedged in the frame and the two occupants dead inside. The driver of the truck equipped to spread fertilizer told Bennington police he thought he had blown a tire as he drove on Vermont Route 9. But police say a car driven by 85-year-old Charles Schichtl had rear-ended the vehicle. He and 82-year-old Lorranie Schichtl were pronounced dead. Both were from Petersburg, New York. The driver of the farm truck was not injured. Police continue to investigate the crash.