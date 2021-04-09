France advises vaccine mixing for some, amid clotting fears

PARIS (AP) — French health officials say people under 55 who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should get other vaccines for their second shot because of an extremely rare risk of a blood clotting disorder. But the World Health Organization says it’s too early to know whether to recommend such vaccine mixing. Since March 19, France has only offered the vaccine to people over 55. More than half a million French people under that age, including the country’s health minister, received a first dose before then. France’s High Authority for Health said Friday that it is recommending that younger people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine should get booster shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.