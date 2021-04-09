G-E-T pulls out a wild win over Arcadia

G-E-T, Wis. (WXOW) - The G-E-T Red Hawks come from behind to beat Arcadia 20-19.

Arcadia opened up the scoring and jumped to a 13-0 lead but then Luke Vance and the Red Hawks came soaring back to take a late game lead.

Arcadia responded with a touchdown under two minutes left in the game to make it a one point game, but failed to convert the two-point conversion.

G-E-T improves to 3-0 and will play Black River Falls on April 16th.

Arcadia drops to 2-1 and will play Kingdom Prep Lutheran on April 16th.