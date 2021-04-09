German firms put forward proposal to rebuild Beirut port

BEIRUT (AP) — Representatives of several private German companies have met Lebanese officials and briefed them on a multi-billion dollar study to rebuild the port of Beirut and surrounding neighborhoods destroyed by a massive explosion last year. A number of countries are said to be interested in rebuilding the port and nearby areas, including Turkey and China. But Germany’s consortium is the first to visit the country with a plan in hand. The horrific explosion last August of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate improperly stored at the port for years killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000. It was one of the largest non-nuclear blasts in history.