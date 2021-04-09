Greece OKs Venezuelan Embassy assets seizure in legal case

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Justice Ministry has authorized a court order to seize assets from the Venezuelan Embassy in Athens following a court case linked to sexual misconduct and wrongful dismissal allegations made by former female staff members. The court order required the ministry’s approval to be carried out. Greek officials said Friday that the order should not compromise the embassy’s ability to act as a sovereign entity. Several Greek staff members who had made sexual misconduct complaints against a former ambassador were fired. An Athens court in 2019 awarded one woman more than $35,000 in damages. Pandemic restrictions have delayed legal proceedings in other cases. Officials at the Venezuelan Embassy could not be reached for comment.