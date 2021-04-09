Helen Mirren finds bright side during the pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Helen Mirren has been finding the bright side of the pandemic. She says she finds working from home “much more convenient” — buying a ring light for Zooms and balancing her laptop on two dictionaries. She’s enjoyed slowing down, eating daily dinners with her husband, the director Taylor Hackford. They’ve been living together in the mountains near California’s Lake Tahoe for much of the last year. The 75-year-old British star is backing the Discovery+ documentary “My Beautiful Stutter,” which looks at the work of New York City-based nonprofit group SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young.