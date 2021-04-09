India objects to U.S. Navy ship’s patrol without consent

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has objected to a U.S. Navy ship conducting a “freedom of navigation” patrol in its exclusive economic zone without its prior consent. An External Affairs Ministry spokesperson says India has conveyed its concerns regarding the ship’s passage through its waters to the U.S. government through diplomatic channels. The U.S. 7th Fleet earlier said the USS John Paul Jones asserted navigational rights and freedoms inside India’s exclusive economic zone on Wednesday without requesting India’s prior consent, and said that was consistent with international law.