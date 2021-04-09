Indian forces kill 7 suspected militants in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Seven suspected militants have been killed and four soldiers wounded in two separate gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Police say militants hid inside a mosque as government forcers cordoned off a neighborhood in southern Shopian town on Thursday. An Indian army spokesman says five militants were killed while three soldiers and an army officer were wounded. As the fighting raged, residents marched near the clash site in solidarity with the rebels and chanting slogans seeking an end of Indian rule. Government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters. In another area, government forces say they killed two rebels on Friday.