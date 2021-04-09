Iran, 5 powers take stock of drive to revive nuclear deal

VIENNA (AP) — Iran and the five world powers that remain in a foundering 2015 nuclear deal plan to hold their second formal meeting this week to take stock of efforts to bring the United States back on board. The delicate diplomatic dance that began in Vienna on Tuesday needs to balance the concerns and interests of both Washington and Tehran. The parties to the deal are meeting three days after they agreed to set up two expert-level groups, one on the lifting of sanctions and one on nuclear issues, which are supposed to identify measures to be taken by both Iran and the U.S. to revive the accord fully. Russia’s delegate said that Friday’s meeting probably wouldn’t last long.