Italy prosecutors: WHO exec lied about spiked virus report

ROME (AP) — Italian prosecutors have accused a top World Health Organization official of lying to them about a spiked U.N. report into Italy’s coronavirus response. Private communications they revealed Friday are likely to embarrass the U.N. health agency. Prosecutors in Bergamo formally placed Dr. Ranieri Guerra, WHO’s assistant director general, under investigation for allegedly making false declarations to them when he voluntarily agreed to be questioned in November. Guerra had been WHO’s liaison with the Italian government after Italy became the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe last year. Prosecutors are investigating the huge COVID-19 death toll in Bergamo and whether Italy’s lack of preparedness played a role in it.