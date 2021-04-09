Janesville man appears for court hearing on U.S. Capitol chaos

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - A Janesville man made his first federal court appearance Thursday after being charged in connection with January's storming of the U.S. Capitol, where members of Congress were evacuated and deaths took place.

Michael Fitzgerald, 42, faces several charges, including remaining in a restricted building without authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A federal magistrate in Madison allowed Fitzgerald to remain free during his case, but required he wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, and stay away from Washington, D.C. except for attending or preparing for court.

Magistrate Stephen Crocker rejected allowing Fitzgerald to remain free without any GPS supervision.



"He may have got caught up in what many people call an insurrection and people were killed," Crocker said in noting the seriousness of what happened, as he agreed with a bail recommendation from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia.



Court records show days after the Capitol storming, one of Fitzgerald's fellow workers tipped off authorities video from the chaos included Fitzgerald. Records say Fitzgerald contacted the FBI a day after that tip.

Court records include images authorities say include Fitzgerald in a baseball cap and protest tee shirt among a throng of protesters as they clashed with police at a Capitol entrance.



Fitzgerald was in a Badger sweat shirt as he appeared for court from his Janesville home.

Fitzgerald's attorney, Mark Eisenberg maintains Fitzgerald did not fight with police and only took photos.

"I think his expectations were he wanted to support the president, that's why he went there," Eisenberg says.

Just as Congress was poised to approve Electoral College results and declare Joe Biden the election winner over President Donald Trump, Trump told thousands gathered to march to the Capitol in protest. Eisenberg says Fitzgerald heeded that call and was swept up into the Capitol storming. "I think it was a mass of humanity," Eisenberg says.

Records state video shows Fitzgerald spent approximately forty minutes inside the Capitol.



In December 2019, our Madison affiliate, WKOW, interviewed Fitzgerald and his wife about being military veterans and starting a foundation to help fellow vets, to include contributing sweat equity to repair projects. Available state and federal documents show no record of assets for the foundation.

Fitzgerald's next court appearance will be later this month through the District of Columbia federal court.