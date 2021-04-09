J&J vaccine ‘paused’ after adverse reactions at Georgia site

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia health officials say they're temporarily stopping vaccinations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one site in north Georgia after eight people Wednesday had “adverse reactions."

At least three other states — North Carolina, Iowa and Colorado — have reported adverse reactions of people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at some locations.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said Friday that one of the eight people at the vaccination site in Cumming, Georgia, was evaluated at a hospital and released.

Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey says there's no reason to believe there's anything wrong with the vaccine, and people who have received it shouldn't be concerned.