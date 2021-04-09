Judge sets bail for some in sex abuse case at youth center

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Five men charged in a sex abuse case at a New Hampshire youth detention center have made court appearances. Seven people have been charged related to allegations of sexual abuse involving the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. The center has been under investigation since two former counselors were charged with raping a teenage boy 82 times in the 1990s. A judge set bail Friday for Jeffrey Buskey, James Woodlock and Stephen Murphy. The hearing for Gordon Thomas Searles was moved to Monday because he doesn’t have a lawyer yet. The attorney for Frank Davis also requested his hearing be moved to Monday.