Kansas lawmakers likely to pass bill on transgender athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — LGBTQ-rights advocates in Kansas are relying on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly or the courts to block a ban on transgender athletes in girls’ or women’s school sports. Conservatives on Thursday moved to push the proposal through the GOP-controlled Legislature. The House approved the bill late Thursday, 76-43, and the Senate was expected to follow. Gov. Kelly has hinted strongly that she plans to veto the measure. Supporters argued that they’re preserving decades of hard-won opportunities for “biological” girls and women to compete in K-12 sports and win college athletic scholarships. But the state’s first transgender lawmaker called the push for the bill “heart-breaking.”