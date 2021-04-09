La Crescent Schools cleaning house with big sale

La Crescent, MN - (WXOW) - As construction continues at La Crescent Elementary, a school garage sale is looking to clear out some space. The school is selling plenty of old and outdated furniture, priced to move over the past week. There's still a lot left.

Included in the inventory are office filing cabinets, tables, desks and chairs. Lots of chairs.

"We just kinda want to get things out of here," said Superintendent Kevin Cardille. "We need to open up this space, now we have the online auction and we need to open up this space."

A list of items still available can be found on the La Crescent-Hokah district website. https://www.isd300.k12.mn.us/ All proceeds of the sale go directly back into the school fund.